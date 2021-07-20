China Reports First Human Case of Monkey B Virus, Rare Disease Death

China has revealed the country’s first human case and death from Monkey B, a rare disease. The disease is not the same as monkeypox, which was recently discovered in a Texas resident.

According to the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, a 53-year-old male veterinary surgeon at a Beijing center specializing in non-human primate breeding and experimental research was infected with monkey B.

On March 4 and 6, he dissected two dead monkeys. A month later, the man began to experience symptoms such as nausea, fever, vomiting, and neurological difficulties. He went to numerous hospitals before passing away on May 27.

In April, a doctor’s cerebrospinal fluid sample suggested an alphaherpesvirus infection, and subsequent testing of the samples revealed evidence of Monkey B virus, also known as “B virus” or “BV.” The virus was found to be absent in samples taken from two of his close friends, a doctor and a nurse.

The organization stated, “This result validated the first human infection case with BV in China.”

What exactly is the Monkey B Virus?

The disease is not the same as the monkeypox virus, which was recently discovered in a U.S. resident who had recently returned from Nigeria. Monkey B is a member of the herpesvirus family, whereas monkeypox is a virus linked to human smallpox.

Monkey B virus is an alphaherpesvirus that infects macaque monkeys and causes minor to no symptoms. It was first discovered in 1932. Other primates, such as chimps and capuchin monkeys, can, however, die if they become sick, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Human infections are “rare,” according to the CDC, with only 50 cases reported since 1932, the majority of which occurred in North America. 21 of them died, and the majority of them became infected after being bitten or scratched by a monkey, or after coming into touch with monkey tissue or fluid. Only one case of human-to-human transmission has been reported so far.

“Hundreds of bites and scratches occur each year in monkey facilities across the United States, although people are only infrequently infected with the B virus,” according to the CDC. “A examination of more than 300 animal care workers found that none of them, including the 166 workers who may have been exposed to monkeys, were infected with the B virus.”

The latest instance of BV in China highlights the potential “zoonotic threat” to monkey handlers.

