China remains silent on nuclear leak allegations, claiming that readings at the Taishan plant are ‘normal.’

On Monday, China was still on holiday, and news broadcast by state broadcaster CCTV and official information service Xinhua notably avoided reports about the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant in southern Guangdong province.

Late on Sunday, the Taishan Nuclear Power Joint Venture Company (TNPJVC) issued a statement to preemptively refute a CNN report claiming the facility had been “leaking fission gas.” The power plant’s French partner, Framatome, had reached out to the US government for assistance in resolving an “imminent radiological threat,” according to the exclusive, which was published on Monday. The state-owned China Guangdong Nuclear Power Group said in a statement that it was responding to “agency and media” inquiries about the situation at the plant. It added that both reactors at the site were operating within required safety and technical standards, and that continuous readings showed environmental indicators inside and outside the plant were “normal.” The China-France joint venture is majority owned by CGNPC, with utility firm Électricité de France (EDF) holding a 30% stake. Despite the plant operator’s official denial, news of the potential safety hazard does not appear to have made an impact on the Chinese internet. Aside from official channels’ silence, only a few unofficial news outlets in the country reprinted TNPJVC’s statement, none of which mentioned the CNN report. Meanwhile, social media sites have only mentioned the situation at the facility, which is about 80 miles west of Hong Kong, on a sporadic basis.

A search for “Taishan Nuclear Power Plant” on Weibo, China’s largest social media website with over 500 million monthly active users, yielded only two pages of results for June 13 and 14. They included screenshots from the CNN report and retweets of the TNPJVC statement, both of which received little attention.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. did not respond to a request for comment from This website prior to publication. The Taishan Nuclear Power Plant's two reactors were built in 2008 and came online in 2018 and 2019, respectively. According to CNN, the plant's designer and equipment supplier Framatome—which is primarily owned by France's EDF—alerted the authorities.