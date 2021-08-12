China Regulation, Stocks Mixed Tracking Data

Stock markets were slightly moved on Thursday as traders reacted to data from both sides of the Atlantic, as well as China’s ambitions to tighten regulation across a wider range of industries.

Following news that Britain’s economy rebounded 4.8 percent in the second quarter as it began to escape from lockup, Europe’s main indices moved by tiny amounts in noon session.

As China signaled stronger anti-monopoly laws and fines over the next five years, Asian markets ended largely lower.

The dollar maintained steady after news of lower US inflation alleviated fears about the possibility of rising interest rates in the near future, allowing Wall Street to set fresh highs on Wednesday.

The emergence of Covid’s Delta variation prompted more lockdowns as the International Energy Agency indicated global petroleum demand is anticipated to grow slower than earlier forecast this year.

After a recent period of pressure triggered by concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variety, stocks have had a fairly good week.

However, Asian stocks took a knock on Thursday as the Chinese Communist Party’s highest decision-making body issued instructions calling for “centralised special rectification,” which is propaganda talk for more government interference.

The instructions said that sectors such as finance, public health, education, and food and medicine manufacture would be targeted.

In recent months, markets have been roiled by a government crackdown on Chinese sectors ranging from technology to education.

According to Jeffrey Halley of OANDA, the reason Asian stock market losses were not as severe on Thursday could be because “investors are more accepting of the ‘new normal.'”

The Dow and S&P 500 indexes closed at all-time highs on Wednesday, boosted by data showing US inflation is slowing.

“For the time being, stock market action indicates that investors are anticipating an improvement, or at the very least a halt, in the sharp rise in consumer prices,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade.

FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1 percent to 7,210.38 points in London.

DAX 30 in Frankfurt is up 0.3 percent to 15,878.14 points.

CAC 40 in Paris is up 0.1 percent at 6,865.71.

EURO STOXX 50: 4,216.77, up 0.3 percent.

Nikkei 225 in Tokyo is down 0.2 percent at 28,015.02. (close)

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong is down 0.5 percent at 26,517.82. (close)

Shanghai Composite: 3,524.74, down 0.2 percent (close)

New York – The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.6 percent to 35,484.97. (close)

Euro/dollar: $1.1739, down from $1.1743.

Pound/dollar: $1.3857, down from $1.3866.

Euro to pound: 84.71 pence, up from 84.67 pence.

The dollar/yen exchange rate is FLAT at 110.43 yen.

Brent North Sea crude is trading at $71.50 a barrel, up 0.1 percent.

