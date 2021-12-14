China refuses to discuss arms control with the United States on Earth, so Biden seeks a deal in space.

Due to China’s refusal to discuss attempts to curb its nuclear weapons arsenal on Earth, President Joe Biden’s administration is trying to pursue an arms control deal with the People’s Republic in outer space.

Even on the most fundamental terminology that attempts to establish the rules of the interplanetary road, Washington and Beijing are lightyears apart. However, the fact that the two greatest adversaries in this arena both aim to reach an agreement among nations suggests that there is still hope. And, thanks to China’s rapid rise as a space power, the country now has a say on the matter.

A State Department official contrasted China’s opposition to entering negotiations on its nuclear weapons stockpile, which still lags behind Russia’s and the United States’ massive arsenals, with its ambitious approach to arms control efforts in space, where Beijing has teamed up with Moscow to push forward a multilateral treaty known as the Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space (PPWT).

“Any discussions about limits or arms control on their nuclear programs are met with a lot of resistance from the Chinese,” a State Department official told The Washington Newsday. “They co-sponsor this space treaty with the Russians on the space side.” Also, the space sector is significantly distinct from the nuclear sector. Yes, China now possesses less nuclear weapons than the United States and Russia. Yes, they are expanding, with the goal of having 1,000 by 2030. But it’s the other way around in space.” Despite the fact that China’s current nuclear weapons count is estimated to be approximately 350, well behind Russia’s estimated 6,375 and the United States’ 5,800, China has made significant progress in space. This puts Beijing in a strong diplomatic position in this area, an advantage the Biden administration hopes will encourage efforts to establish common ground.

“In terms of the number of satellites on orbits and the number of launches per year, Russia is a distant third behind China,” the official added. “China is, in fact, the number two country in space behind the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.