China refuses to cooperate with the WHO’s plan to track down COVID’s origins, calling it “impossible.”

The next phase of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus origin research has been rejected by China, with a top health official claiming it would be “difficult” for Beijing to agree to a proposal that suggests reinvestigating Wuhan.

On Thursday, Zeng Yixin, deputy minister of China’s National Health Commission, addressed a press conference in Beijing in which he expressed surprise at the WHO’s plan to investigate research facilities, including the much-publicized Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).

“To be honest, I was astonished when I first saw the WHO’s phase-two origin-tracing plan,” Zeng added, “because it included the premise that China had breached laboratory regulations, resulting in virus leakage” as one of its study objectives.

“From this point on, I believe it shows contempt toward science and a disregard for common sense,” he stated, adding, “It is hard for us to accept such an origin-tracing plan.”

Zeng encouraged the UN health authority to take into account the findings of the WHO-China phase-one investigation, which found in March that a “lab leak” was a “extremely implausible pathway” for SARS-CoV-2—the virus that causes COVID-19—to have emerged.

According to Zeng, the WHO delegation was given access to “every department” and person its members requested during their month in the nation. He went on to say that the WHO “should not review problems that have already given unequivocal results.”

China has submitted its own application to the WHO for the second phase of origin investigations, which will take place in “various nations and sites” around the world, according to the health official.

SARS-CoV-2 was not researched at the P4 facility in central China, according to Yuan Zhiming, a senior researcher at WIV. Yuan said that reports of three of its researchers becoming unwell in November 2019 were “made up,” while asking the names of the scientists involved.

The news conference was convened by China’s State Council Information Office in response to the World Health Organization’s new origin-tracing measures, which were unveiled last week.

The WHO director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, launched a five-point plan on July 16 that included research into the geographic area where SARS-CoV-2 was initially detected—Wuhan—as well as nearby places where SARS viruses had been identified in animals.

He advocated research into "animal markets in and around Wuhan," as well as ongoing research into "animal markets in and around Wuhan."