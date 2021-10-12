China opposes Taiwan’s bid to rejoin the United Nations.

China is rebuffing Taiwan’s decades-long quest to rejoin the United Nations, a movement that is gaining steam in friendly capitals as Beijing’s political isolation of the island is brought into sharper focus.

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Taiwan as a province of China “is not entitled to join the UN.” China expects the majority of UN member nations to endorse its position, he said.

Both Taiwan’s government and opposition parties have taken up the fight for meaningful involvement in the United Nations and UN-led international organisations such as the World Health Organization. It revolves around United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which saw the People’s Republic of China (PRC) replace the Republic of China (Taiwan’s formal name) as China’s representative.

The position put out by Taipei, led by its foreign minister, Joseph Wu, is that UNGA Resolution 2758 made no reference of Taiwan, much less attempted to define its political status. Efforts to rejoin the UN under the name “Taiwan” have been rejected thus far, owing to seeming deference to Beijing’s claim to the democratic island, despite the fact that China has never administered it in the 72 years since the PRC’s creation.

The US has not taken a position on Taiwan’s sovereignty and feels that its status is unknown. In April, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Bob Menendez (D-NJ) announced a bipartisan measure that called for Taiwan’s “meaningful involvement in the United Nations” and other UN-related agencies.

Taiwan’s foreign minister claimed in a series of recent op-eds published in The Japan Times and The Diplomat, among other publications, that UNGA Resolution 2758 should not be misinterpreted to remove Taiwan from the global governing body.

“There is no mention of Chinese claim of sovereignty over Taiwan, nor does it authorize the PRC to represent Taiwan in the UN system,” Wu said, adding that the document does not address the question of China’s UN seat. “The truth is that the People’s Republic of China has never administered Taiwan. On both sides of the Taiwan Strait, this is the fact and status quo.” “On the international stage, the Taiwanese people can only be represented by their popularly,” the official, who has been singled out by Beijing for questioning its official position, said. This is a condensed version of the information.