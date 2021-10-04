China launches a record-breaking 39 warplanes into Taiwanese airspace, which the US describes as “provocative.”

China escalated its military aggressiveness against Taiwan on Saturday, deploying a record-breaking 39 airplanes into the island, a move the US described as “provocative.”

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) dispatched 39 airplanes, including J-16s and Su-30s, just one day after sending 38 planes in two waves on China’s National Day, October 1. According to BBC News, the sortie included J-16s, Su-30s, and two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers.

Taiwanese jets were reportedly dispatched to warn off Chinese warplanes, while missile systems were positioned to keep an eye on them.

Beijing’s “aerial aggression” comes just days before Taiwan’s National Day on October 10. In the previous year, Chinese incursions into Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone have increased. Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang warned reporters on Saturday that China has been indiscriminately engaging in military aggression, endangering regional stability.

The move has also enraged the United States, which has called it “provocative” and “destabilizing” military activity. Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, called on Beijing to end its “military, diplomatic, and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan” on Sunday.

“The United States is deeply concerned by the People’s Republic of China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan, which is disruptive, risks miscalculations, and jeopardizes regional peace and stability,” said Price in a statement.

The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to Taiwan, arguing that it is unwavering and that it helps to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

The June sortie, which involved 28 Chinese air force planes, was dwarfed by the Chinese incursion.

Beijing is known to send similar missions to express its unhappiness with Taiwanese remarks. Taiwan’s desire to join the 11-nation CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) trade deal coincides with the newest provocation, according to sources. China has reacted angrily to the action, claiming that “there is only one China in the world,” and that “Taiwan is an inalienable component of China’s territory.”

Beijing has made a concerted effort to oppose Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and to alienate the few countries that still retain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Taiwan is considered a province of China, despite the fact that the two have been controlled separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949. In order to unite Taiwan, the Chinese president has not ruled out the use of force.