China issues a warning to European legislators about a planned visit to Taiwan.

On Wednesday, China reacted strongly to news that a group of European parliamentarians was organizing an official visit to Taiwan, threatening more repercussions if the trip takes place in the coming days.

According to the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, a delegation from the European Parliament’s (EP) Special Committee on Foreign Interference in All Democratic Processes would meet with senior Taiwanese judicial and foreign affairs officials.

The visit, which has yet to be formally acknowledged by Taiwan, will include Raphael Glucksmann, a French Member of the European Parliament who was one of five MEPs sanctioned by Beijing in March, according to the Post.

When asked about the visit on Wednesday, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Joanne Ou declined to comment, but told The Washington Newsday that receiving MEPs was “normal business” for the ministry.

In a statement, China’s delegation in Brussels said the visit would “harm China’s basic interests and hinder the healthy development of China-EU relations.”

“Further reactions in accordance with the development of the situation,” Beijing said.

The European Union’s “one China” policy sees its 27 member states maintain formal diplomatic connections with China while continuing to establish unofficial links with Taiwan, which is climbing the global rankings thanks to its strong semiconductor industry, among other assets.

The EU has defended member states’ rights to strengthen their own relations with Taiwan within the bloc’s “one China” framework, despite the bloc’s official policy of not recognising Taiwan’s statehood. Deeper economic and cultural integration, as well as informal visits by individual elected representatives, are not considered violations of Brussels’ policy.

MEPs, on the other hand, are ahead of the EU pack, advocating for stronger political ties with the democratic island. The news of the traveling group comes only one week after the European Parliament overwhelmingly approved its first-ever report on Taiwan, which drew Beijing’s ire.

The non-binding resolution reflects legislators’ strong desire for stronger economic and diplomatic ties with Taipei. The European Commission’s response, on the other hand, is still unknown.

The EU’s move is fueled in part by Central and Eastern European member states, which perceive the Chinese government’s pressure on Taiwan as reminiscent of the Soviet Union.

Slovakia is on the agenda this week. This is a condensed version of the information.