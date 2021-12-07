China is tied in knots as a result of Joe Biden’s Olympic boycott.

China warned the US on Tuesday that it would “pay a price” if it decided to boycott Beijing 2022 diplomatically due to the country’s persistent human rights concerns.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the Joe Biden administration’s decision on Monday, which was first reported in November by Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin and backed up this week by CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

“In the face of the PRC’s grave human rights abuses and atrocities in Xinjiang, US diplomatic or official representation would approach these Games as business as usual. And that’s something we simply can’t do “Psaki was referring to the People’s Republic of China, which is the country’s official name.

At a regular press conference, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China was “seriously displeased and resolutely opposed” the boycott and will take “resolute actions.” Zhao went on to say, when asked for more details, “The United States will be held accountable for its violation. Let’s see what happens.” His comments followed several days of ambiguous and, at times, contradictory reactions to the United States’ planned diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, which will begin in less than two months on February 4th.

On Monday, Zhao claimed that no American officials had been invited to Beijing 2022, but in a subsequent response, he clarified that foreign dignitaries are invited by each country’s National Olympic Committee, in this case, Team USA.

Following a query on Australia’s possibility of similar action, Zhao replied at the same news conference that “no one would care whether these people came or not.” A few minutes later, he said China was concerned about the “politicization of sport” and warned that if the US “is hell-bent on going down this route,” Beijing will respond. Since Biden officials reinforced the Donald Trump administration’s conclusion that genocide and crimes against humanity were occurring against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, discussions over a possible US diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 have continued throughout the year.

With rights issues unresolved, China is now facing growing scrutiny over its treatment of Peng Shuai, a three-time Olympian and local tennis ace and former world No. 1 in doubles. Peng’s high-profile #MeToo case involving former Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli is still being investigated in China, and she has not talked openly or freely since then. This is a condensed version of the information.