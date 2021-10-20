China is referred to as a “aggressor” by Biden’s choice for Ambassador.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden’s choice for ambassador to China slammed China as aggressive and untrustworthy, stressing that bolstering Taiwan’s defenses against a Chinese invasion should be a top priority for the US.

Nicholas Burns, testifying before the US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, criticized recent Chinese warplane incursions into Taiwan’s air defense zone, calling them “particularly unacceptable.”

On the topic of Taiwan, Burns stated, “We surely cannot trust the Chinese.” “It is our duty to make Taiwan a difficult nut to crack.” The United States has recognized the People’s Republic of China since 1979, but the US Congress has also mandated that Washington furnish Taiwan with self-defense weapons.

Since the Communist conquest of mainland China in 1949, the island has had its own government, but Beijing believes Taiwan to be a part of its territory that will be incorporated one day, by force if necessary.

President Xi Jingping of China, on the other hand, has recently called for “peaceful reunification.”

Burns, a career diplomat who has served in both Democratic and Republican administrations in the United States, did not mince words on Wednesday.

He charged China of being “aggressor against India along their long Himalayan border, against Vietnam, the Philippines, and others in the South China Sea, and against Japan in the East China Sea.”

Beijing has waged a campaign of intimidation on Australia and, more lately, Lithuania.

“The PRC’s genocide in Xinjiang, abuses in Tibet, suffocation of Hong Kong’s autonomy and liberties, and bullying of Taiwan are all unlawful and must be stopped,” he added.

However, Burns cautioned against exaggerating China’s power: “They have very few allies.” They don’t have any genuine allies.” He told the committee, “We shouldn’t overstate their strengths or underestimate the United States’ strengths.”

“What we require is self-assurance that the United States is a powerful nation.”