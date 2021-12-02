China is raising tensions in Asia, according to Lloyd Austin, by testing hypersonic weapons.

According to the Associated Press, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin chastised China for its hypersonic weapons testing and vowed to defend the United States against any prospective military threats.

Austin made the remark during South Korea’s annual security discussions. How to limit a rising Chinese military is one of the Biden administration’s main foreign policy concerns.

China tested a hypersonic missile in July that was capable of partially circling Earth before reentering the atmosphere and heading straight for its target. Hypersonic weapons have a speed of Mach 5, which is five times that of sound. According to the Associated Press, the hypersonic weapons are thought to be capable of avoiding US missile defense systems due to their speed and dexterity, but China stated it was testing a reusable space vehicle, not a missile.

“We have worries about the military capabilities that the [People’s Republic of China] continues to seek, and that effort raises regional tensions,” Austin said. “We’ll keep our capabilities to protect and deter a wide spectrum of potential threats from the PRC to ourselves and our allies.” According to the Associated Press, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley indicated last month that the US is also working on hypersonic weapons. In Washington, though, there is fear that American efforts are lagging behind those of China and Russia. Some analysts are also concerned that exploring these weapons may result in a new arms race.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The Pentagon announced the findings of a global posture review on Monday, calling for increased collaboration with allies to counter “possible Chinese military aggression and North Korean threats.”

Austin also addressed North Korea, which is a key source of concern for the United States.

He agreed with South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook that North Korea’s expanding nuclear program is “increasingly problematic for regional security.” The allies, according to Austin, are committed to a diplomatic approach to North Korea.

Suh said the two agreed on a document that will update joint contingency plans in the case of a war on the peninsula to reflect changes in North Korean threats and other situations, but he didn’t go into detail about the document.

North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is said to have exploded in recent years.

Following a flurry of high-profile missile and. This is a condensed version of the information.