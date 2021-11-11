China is preparing a challenge for the United States Navy: its third aircraft carrier is capable of competing with American carriers.

Satellite photographs indicate a considerable change in the look of the Type 003 vessel, indicating that China is on track to launch its third aircraft carrier in early 2022. The work on the carrier’s key external components is practically complete, according to photographs obtained by a US-based think group.

The Type 003 vessel has been under construction since 2016, and unlike the two other Chinese carriers, the Liaoning and the Shandong, it will not be nuclear-powered. According to The South China Morning Post, the carrier’s size is comparable to the US Kitty Hawk class, which has four catapult-assisted launch channels.

The warship is shown in Shanghai’s Jiangnan shipyard in photographs given by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Oct. 23.

“The two huge gaps in the vessel’s deck were sealed shut sometime between September 18 and October 23. Large internal components, such as engines and powerplants, might be put into the hull through these spaces. The fact that they are closed indicates that the initial installation of important internal components is complete “CSIS’s report went on to say.

The bow catapults are still being built. “Environmental shelters do not yet cover the second bow catapult, but they will once installation and testing begin. Work of a third catapult on the ship’s port side is underway (under environmental shelters) behind the two bow catapults “According to the article,

As Liaoning and Shandong rely on less advanced ski jump-style takeoff technologies, the installation of catapults on Type 003 is described as “a big leap forward for the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy.”

“The authors predict that the Type 003 will launch in around three to six months based on available information and observed progress at Jiangnan,” according to the CSIS assessment.

The Type 003 would be the Chinese military’s first attempt into a modern aircraft carrier, according to Matthew Funaiole, a senior scholar at the CSIS’s China Project. He stated, “This is a really major step forward.” Funaiole told CNN, “They’ve really committed to building out a carrier program, and they continue to push the frontiers of what they’re able to do.”

The Type 003 vessel may have a displacement of roughly 100,000 tons, equal to a US carrier of the same class, according to a US Congressional Research report released in October, but analysts believe it still trails behind its US rivals.

The fact that American carriers have more catapults, according to a. The Washington Newsday Brief News.