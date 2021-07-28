China is looking for Taliban promises to fight Uighur fighters in Afghanistan.

During a conference in Tianjin, China demanded assurances from the Taliban that the revived movement will fight a shadowy Uighur Islamist separatist group in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met a Taliban delegation led by Taliban political committee chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, marking the group’s latest international trip as its forces capture ground across Afghanistan in the wake of the US military exit.

According to a readout provided by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, the top Chinese diplomat stated that his country “has always respected Afghanistan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, adhered to non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, and pursued a friendly policy toward the entire Afghan people.”

Wang chastised the United States and NATO allies for their handling of the conflict and withdrawal from it.

“Afghanistan belongs to the Afghan people, and the future of the country should be in their hands,” Wang stated. “The quick withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan exemplifies the failure of US policies in the country. Afghans have a unique potential to achieve national stability and development.”

However, at this critical juncture, Wang urged the Taliban, also known as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, to “put the country and nation first, raise the banner of peace talks, set the aim of peace, build a positive image, and promote an inclusive policy.”

He advocated for an Afghanistan that is united.

“All Afghan factions and ethnic groups should come together as one, fully implement the ‘Afghan-led and Afghan-owned’ principle, push for early substantive results in the peace and reconciliation process, and independently establish a broad and inclusive political structure that suits Afghanistan’s national realities,” Wang said.

However, Wang claims that one element in particular is unwelcome in Afghanistan: the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), also known as the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM).

Uighurs, a mostly-Muslim ethnic group found across Central Asia, particularly in China, make up the bulk of the group. Beijing has adopted draconian and divisive measures in the northwestern province of Xinjiang, which borders Afghanistan, to halt suspected ETIM activity.

Wang “emphasized that the ETIM is an,” he told the Taliban on Wednesday. This is a condensed version of the information.