China is irritated by the United States’ medal table ranking, as the country leads in golds.

Chinese fans and analysts have resorted to social media to express their displeasure with the typical practice in the United States of tabulating Olympic medals by total rather by class, which puts China in second position despite earning seven more gold medals than Team USA.

The United States is ranked first with 79 total medals, followed by China and Russia with 70 and 53 medals, respectively, according to the American ranking system, which appears to have remained stable throughout previous games.

Some fans of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have been irritated by the counting technique, particularly in China, where social media users have accused US news agencies of bias and being purposefully cruel.

After Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing beat Simone Biles to win gold and silver in the Women’s Balance Beam event on Tuesday, further concerns surfaced online. China now has 32 gold medals, with Team USA in second place with 25, and Japan in third place with 21.

The United States’ medal table is not just unusual in comparison to the rest of the globe, but it also contradicts the International Olympic Committee, which ranks countries by gold medals but also allows users to sort by total.

