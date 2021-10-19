China is increasing coal production to its highest level this year in order to avoid an energy crisis.

China’s coal production has reached a new high this year as the government attempts to concentrate production in order to avoid a deepening energy crisis that has already slowed the world’s second-largest economy.

Nearly 60% of China’s energy usage is based on coal, which is in limited supply as the country heads into an early winter with high power demands for domestic heating. A total of 20 provinces have been hit by unannounced blackouts and industrial energy rationing, which is expected to endure until spring 2022.

Provincial governments in northern and eastern China are no longer allowed to close coal mines or cut output as a result of the ongoing energy crisis, which has occurred in the midst of the country’s otherwise spectacular post-pandemic economic rebound. China was the only large country to avoid a COVID-19-induced recession in 2020.

On Tuesday, China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) announced that 153 coal mines have been ordered to expand production to a total of 220 million tons per year. The planning office stated in an online statement that production is projected to exceed 50 million tons in the fourth quarter alone.

The commission said it had lifted production constraints to assure the supply of residential heating between this winter and next spring, and had observed “clear outcomes,” including daily coal output figures of 11.5 million tons, up 1.2 million tons from mid-September.

The NDRC figures are the highest daily output of the year. According to the agency, average daily production in China’s primary coal-producing regions of Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Inner Mongolia has reached 8.6 million tons, a new high for this year.

The commission stated in September that it has already taken proactive steps to assure a consistent supply of natural gas, which is used to meet domestic home demands.

For reasons that included a professed move away from fossil fuels, the Chinese government restricted coal imports and reduced production. Due to an ongoing diplomatic spat with Canberra, this coincided with existing limits on Australian coal imports.

However, China’s manufacturing and export industries still rely on coal-fired power plants, which must be phased out by 2060 if Xi Jinping’s aim of carbon neutrality is to be met. China’s economy is already feeling the effects of the recent coal crisis and its impact on local sectors. This is a condensed version of the information.