China is hit with a hotel collapse disaster after mocking a surfside rescue.

After mocking US efforts in Florida less than a week ago, Chinese diplomats have focused special attention on ongoing rescue attempts at the scene of a fatal hotel collapse in eastern China on Monday.

More than 600 people are helping in the search for survivors at the Siji Kaiyuan Hotel in Suzhou, Jiangsu province’s coastal city. Nine people are still missing among the remains of an adjacent three-story structure.

Provincial officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday that 14 of the 23 victims had been retrieved from the rubble as of 7 a.m. local time. Eight people were found dead, five were taken to the hospital, and one was sent home.

The identities of the victims, including those who are still missing, have yet to be revealed. So far, the identities of 18 persons have been established, according to authorities, who did not elaborate. It’s assumed that they’re motel guests.

Chen Zhi’ang, a provincial fire service officer in charge of search and rescue operations in Suzhou’s Wujiang District, warned reporters that the rescue would be “very challenging.”

“The collapse was not partial, despite the fact that the building was not particularly tall. The structure was crushed into pieces when it collapsed in its entirety,” he claimed.

The 54-room hotel, which apparently specialized to budget and business travelers, had undergone several name changes over the course of three decades before reopening in March under new management.

Provincial officials announced the formation of a taskforce to investigate the reason of the collapse, which they believe was caused by structural changes.

The building collapsed at 3:33 p.m. local time on Monday, according to local emergency personnel.

Suzhou’s tragedy comes less than three weeks after the partial collapse of the Surfside condominium on June 24. The disaster claimed the lives of 94 individuals, with 22 still missing in the wreckage.

China’s state-owned media channels increased their coverage of the Miami suburb disaster ahead of the Communist Party’s 100th anniversary on July 1.

A few days later, Chinese diplomats weighed in, stressing what they described as a disparity between official responses in the two countries.

China’s condemnation of the United States grew even stronger after rescuers in Florida decided to demolish a partially standing apartment building ahead of the hurricane. This is a condensed version of the information.