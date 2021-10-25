China is fighting a new Covid outbreak in preparation for the Winter Olympics.

On Monday, authorities in northern China issued tight stay-at-home orders to tens of thousands of people in order to combat a rising Covid outbreak in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Residents of the Chinese capital were also warned not to leave the city unless absolutely necessary, despite the fact that routine transportation services to and from the city remained unaffected.

On Monday, China reported 39 new cases, increasing the total number of cases tied to the newest Delta variant outbreak to more than 100 in the last week.

Although the numbers are small in comparison to the rest of the world, China has maintained a zero-case policy throughout the pandemic, and authorities are anxious to put an end to the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.

Several housing compounds in the city have been evacuated, and a marathon planned to attract 30,000 participants was postponed indefinitely on Sunday.

Xu Hejian, vice minister of Beijing’s publicity department, warned against big gatherings and “unnecessary” travel outside the capital at a press conference on Sunday.

Officials said that anyone entering the city from a Covid-affected area must produce proof of a negative test.

As testing ramps up in the coming days to combat the outbreak, which has been connected to a group of domestic tourists who traveled across China, health officials have warned that more diseases may surface.

Inter-provincial tour groups were suspended on Sunday in five places where cases had been discovered, including Beijing.

The majority of cases have been reported in northern China, with mass testing underway in eleven provinces.

In the Inner Mongolia region’s Ejin county, a stay-at-home lockdown began Monday for roughly 35,000 people, including visitors.

Bus and taxi services have been suspended in some towns, including the provincial capital of Gansu, Lanzhou, and sections of Inner Mongolia, and tourist attractions have been closed.

In Wuhan, China’s central city, where the coronavirus was originally discovered in late 2019, organizers quickly canceled a marathon scheduled for Sunday that was supposed to gather 26,000 people.