China is fighting a new Covid outbreak in preparation for the Winter Olympics.

Authorities in northern China ordered tens of thousands of people to stay at home on Monday as they attempted to contain a rising Covid epidemic in the run-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Officials in Beijing also restricted access to tourist attractions and recommended citizens not to leave the city unless absolutely essential, however regular public transportation systems remained operational.

On Monday, China reported 39 new cases, increasing the total number of cases tied to the newest Delta variant outbreak to more than 100 in the last week.

Although the numbers are small in comparison to the rest of the world, China has maintained a zero-case policy throughout the epidemic, and authorities are determined to contain the latest outbreak with the Winter Olympics just over 100 days away.

Several housing blocks in Beijing have been evacuated, and a marathon anticipated to attract 30,000 runners was postponed indefinitely on Sunday.

According to local news agency Beijing News, 23,000 residents in one housing compound in Changping district have been advised to stay indoors after nine cases were discovered there in recent days.

Officials in hazardous suits stood guard outside the doors of each residential complex, and metal barriers were erected around the perimeter of the compound.

People who have visited places with local Covid-19 infections in the recent 14 days would be denied entry, according to Beijing’s vice propaganda minister.

Those who do travel into the capital from impacted districts must demonstrate a negative test and undergo two weeks of health monitoring, Xu Hejian said at a press conference.

Parks, scenic regions, cinemas, museums, and other indoor facilities are also limited to 75 percent capacity, and mahjong rooms have been closed, he said.

Officials have recently warned citizens to avoid mass gatherings and “unnecessary” travel outside of the capital.

The majority of recent instances have been in northern China, with widespread testing underway in 11 provinces.

In the Inner Mongolia region’s Ejin county, a stay-at-home lockdown began Monday for roughly 35,000 people, including visitors.

As testing ramps up in the coming days to combat the outbreak, which has been connected to a group of domestic tourists who traveled across China, health officials have warned that more diseases may surface.

Inter-provincial tour groups were suspended on Sunday in five places where cases had been discovered, including Beijing.

Beijing police have initiated three criminal investigations into the epidemic, indicating how seriously the city is taking it.