China is enraged by US Senators’ visit to Taiwan, claiming it will embolden separatist forces.

China has expressed its displeasure with three US senators visiting Taiwan over the weekend, claiming that it could encourage “separatist forces.”

According to Channel News Asia, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stated at a recent press conference that China “expresses deep unhappiness [with the visit]and has lodged a solemn representation” (CNA).

According to CNA, Wang also stated that the United States should “be cautious when dealing with the Taiwan question and avoid sending any erroneous signals to separatist forces” in Taiwan.

The senators were also chastised by the state-run Global Times.