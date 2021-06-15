China Is Enraged by the G7, as the Chinese Embassy Declares World Leaders’ Criticism a ‘Serious Violation’

China has accused the G7 of political meddling and slander following the release of the Group of Seven leaders’ final statement, which urged Beijing to uphold human rights.

The statement outlined preparations to investigate the coronavirus’s origins in China and expressed worry over atrocities against ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong.

“We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the G7 added.

Additionally, the group expressed worry about “the use of all forms of forced labour in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labour of vulnerable groups and minorities, including in the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors”

President Joe Biden of the United States has regularly spoken out against China’s “economic abuses” and human rights transgressions, urging other G7 countries to take a similar stance, urging China to “start acting more responsibly in terms of international norms on human rights.”

The Chinese embassy in the United Kingdom, on the other hand, accused the G7 of “interfering” by posting “distorted” remarks and “deliberately slandering China.” on Monday.

“The G7 Summit Communiqué published distorted and reversed remarks on Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan and other issues, deliberately slandered China, and arbitrarily interfered in China’s internal affairs,” an embassy spokesman said in a statement. “This is a serious violation of the basic norms of international relations … which further exposed the sinister intentions of a few countries such as the United States.”

China’s response to concerns made about possible human rights breaches in Xinjiang has been characterized as “lies, rumours and baseless accusations.”

“Xinjiang-related issues are not human rights, ethnic, or religious issues at all,” the embassy stated. “Rather, they are anti-violence, anti-separatism, and de-radicalization issues.” “The G7 uses Xinjiang-related issues to engage in political manipulation and interfere in China’s internal affairs.”

Rather than that, the statement cited China’s “unrelenting efforts” to defend the human rights and freedoms of all ethnic groups, praising the people of Xinjiang for being “stable, ethnically united, and able to live and work in peace.”

China has been attacked frequently for human rights violations, with human rights organisations alleging that the government has rounded up an estimated one million people. This is a condensed version.