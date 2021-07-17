China is developing a hypersonic jet that will ferry passengers around the world and into space.

According to a new story out of China this week, engineers working on the country’s ambitious space program are creating a hypersonic plane that might be ferrying more than 10,000 passengers to space per year by the middle of the century.

According to the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, the plane will be 148 feet long, substantially longer than a Boeing 737. It will share some design aspects with the now-retired supersonic commercial airliner Concorde.

Sleek delta wings with noticeable winglets were recently published in the bimonthly Chinese journal Physics of Gases. According to the newspaper, two engines positioned atop the fuselage will assist accelerate the plane to speeds of Mach 6—or six times the speed of sound.

The new hypersonic jet is being designed and modelled by researchers from the Beijing Institute of Technology and the Institute of Spacecraft System Engineering. Liu Rui, a major scientist participating in China’s Mars and moon missions, is one of them.

According to The Washington Post, Liu assisted in the development of spacecraft that could resist “hypervelocity” atmospheric travel. Similar aerodynamic modeling will be utilized in the development of the country’s hypersonic jet, which will have to fly at high altitudes and speeds, creating “spikes of heat and pressure” on certain parts of the plane, according to the article.

China expects to finish and validate all hypersonic flight components by the middle of the decade, according to the study. Next-generation “air-breathing” engines will take in oxygen and propel the plane to speeds of five or six times the speed of sound.

According to the report, the new propellant technology might run at a fraction of the cost of classic rockets.

According to The Post, China intends to create a fleet of hypersonic jets by 2035, capable of ferrying up to ten passengers to any location on Earth in under one hour. Within a decade, the plane might be carrying 100 passengers per voyage and delivering 10,000 tons of goods and 10,000 people to space—or moon—stations each year.

China, along with Russia and the United States, is one of a few world powers investing heavily in the research and development of dual-use hypersonic equipment, such as missiles and aircraft.

Chinese hypersonic, according to the report. This is a condensed version of the information.