China is considering developing nuclear-powered drones and cruise missiles similar to those used by Russia.

China is considering creating so-called exotic nukes like Russia’s cruise missiles and nuclear-powered underwater drones, according to the US ambassador to the Geneva Conference on Disarmament.

According to the Associated Press, China has yet to build the technology or demonstrate that it is capable of being weaponized. Neither system is in the United States’ arsenal.

Wood said, “It’s something they’re thinking about.” “If they develop…these kinds of weapons and aircraft systems, it has the potential to have a dynamic impact on the strategic stability environment.”

Wood continued, pointing to China’s “upward trajectory” in terms of the quantity and quality of its weapons systems. “They’re seeking for weapons that are similar to some of Russia’s nuclear-powered delivery systems,” says one source.

The development of such technology, according to Russia, is aimed at countering US anti-ballistic missile systems. Despite the fact that Washington claims the defensive system is designed to protect the US homeland from North Korean missiles rather than Russian or Chinese missiles, Moscow has expressed concern that such measures could jeopardize the long-term viability of its strategic offensive nuclear capabilities.

When queried about Wood’s comments about China’s interest in nuclear-powered cruise missiles and underwater drones, Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project of the Federation of American Scientists, said he had never heard any US government official make a similar assertion.

“It’s not surprising that China would be developing and exploring technologies that others are working on,” Kristensen, an experienced observer of Chinese, Russian, and American nuclear arsenals, wrote in an email.

He observed that it is “an old Chinese trait” to develop weapons technology but then leave it on the shelf rather than use it.

Wood’s comments are part of a broader US push to engage China in strategic talks. He decried Beijing’s lack of transparency and communication with the United States, comparing the two countries’ decades-long relationship to that of the United States and Russia—and the former Soviet Union.

"Until China and the US meet on a bilateral basis, the risk of a lethal arms race will continue to rise—and this is not in China's best interests."