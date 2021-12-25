China is considering a bill to address gender discrimination in the workplace.

Following a series of high-profile cases in recent months, Chinese lawmakers are debating new legislation to prohibit workplace discrimination and sexual harassment against women.

A draft measure released on Friday prohibits businesses from mentioning gender preferences in job adverts or questioning female applicants about their marital or pregnancy status, both of which have long been criticized.

Rapid economic growth over the last four decades, along with the one-child policy, has given Chinese women more educational and career options.

However, due to gender-based hiring filters and a significant shortage of affordable childcare options, women’s participation in the workforce has decreased.

According to a report released in June by Human Rights Watch, one out of every five civil service job advertising in 2019 stated a preference for male applicants.

According to the research, it was normal practice for companies, including schools, to require female employees to sign contracts vowing not to become pregnant for a period of time as a condition of employment.

The proposed new guidelines come amid concerns that China’s new three-child policy will make companies even more hesitant to hire women, as well as officials cracking down on the local #MeToo movement in the wake of a series of cases that sparked a public outcry over workplace sexual assault.

Alibaba Group fired a female employee earlier this month after she accused a manager of sexual assault.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, the proposed modifications will make enforcement easier by explicitly defining what constitutes sexual harassment.

It outlaws “vulgar statements,” “inappropriate physical behavior,” and “the presentation or broadcast of sexual pictures, information, text, audio, or video,” according to a draft language released Friday.

It also requires employers to set up processes to prevent, investigate, and respond to such complaints “as soon as possible,” but no sanctions for failure to do so were specified.

The public can comment on the revisions until January 22, 2022.