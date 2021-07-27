China is blinking in India for talks dominated by Afghan unrest.

Antony Blinken, a top US diplomat, arrived in India on Tuesday for talks focused on the crisis in Afghanistan and shared concerns about China, as well as New Delhi’s human rights record.

Blinken was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Wednesday before travelling to Kuwait for his maiden visit to India as Secretary of State.

Relations between the United States and India have traditionally been tense, but China’s growing aggressiveness has pushed them closer together, particularly after fatal confrontations on the disputed Indo-Chinese Himalayan border last year.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is concerned that a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of troops could turn the country into a safe haven for anti-India militants.

As the Taliban takes more land, India, a staunch supporter of the Afghan government who has invested billions on infrastructure projects, recently evacuated 50 workers from its Kandahar embassy.

The meetings, which will take place in a monsoon-soaked New Delhi, will also include cooperation efforts to develop Covid-19 vaccines, climate change, and India’s recent human rights record, according to US officials.

India has increased its use of anti-terrorism and “sedition” laws to arrest people under Modi, in what opponents claim is an attempt to silence opposition. This is something that the administration denies.

The Hindu-nationalist government has also enacted legislation that critics believe discriminates against India’s Muslim minority of 170-million people. All Indians, according to Modi, have equal rights.