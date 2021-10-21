China is being pressured by 43 countries to respect Uyghur rights.

At the United Nations on Thursday, 43 countries urged China to “guarantee complete respect for the rule of law” in the Muslim Uyghur community in Xinjiang, where human rights are “especially” concerning.

“We call on China to allow impartial observers, including the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and her office, prompt, meaningful, and unrestricted access to Xinjiang,” the countries said in a joint statement read at the United Nations by France.

“We are particularly worried about the situation in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region,” according to the statement, which cites “reliable” allegations that “suggest the existence of a huge network of ‘political reeducation’ camps where over a million people have been arbitrarily arrested.”

The declaration, which was signed by the US, European countries, Asian states, and others, condemned torture, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment, forced sterilization, sexual and gender-based violence, and forced child separation, all of which “disproportionately continue to target Uyghurs and members of other minorities,” according to the declaration.

Zhang Jun, China’s ambassador to the United Nations, criticized the “lies” and “scheme to harm China.” He jumped in right away to refute the “unfounded claims.” “Every day, the people of Xinjiang are emancipating themselves and are happy of the progress made,” he said, backed by Cuba, which condemned any involvement in China’s internal affairs.

A similar proclamation was made public in the same way by Britain and Germany in 2019 and 2020. Last year, the proclamation got the approval of 39 countries, up from 23 two years ago. According to diplomats, Turkey, Eswatini, Portugal, and the Czech Republic joined them this year.

Haiti, on the other hand, abandoned the declaration after its relations with China were strained by Port-au-recognition Prince’s of Taiwan.

According to diplomatic sources, Switzerland withdrew its signature from the statement because it recently hosted a high-level meeting between the US and China and decided to prioritize its role as a facilitator between the two countries over signing the annual declaration calling for respect for human rights in Xinjiang.

According to diplomats, China is intensifying its pressure on UN members to sign the declarations each year, threatening not to renew a peace mission in a certain nation or stopping others from establishing a new embassy in China.