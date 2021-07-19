China is allegedly collaborating with criminal gangs to carry out global cyberattacks, according to the US.

The White House stated in a statement on Monday that the US has long been worried about the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC) irresponsible and destabilizing activity in cyberspace.

“Today, the United States and our friends and partners are revealing more specifics about the PRC’s pattern of hostile cyber behavior and taking additional steps to prevent it, as it poses a significant threat to the economic and national security of the United States and its allies.”

The Biden administration detailed a number of Chinese concerns, including government-linked hackers who have targeted businesses and sought millions in ransom.

China was also implicated by the administration for a cyberattack of Microsoft Exchange email server software earlier this year, which affected tens of thousands of machines around the world.

According to the statement, China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) has been deploying criminal contract hackers who have engaged in “unsanctioned cyber activities internationally, including for personal profit.”

“We are aware that in some cases, PRC government-affiliated cyber operators have conducted ransomware operations against private organizations, with ransom demands in the millions of dollars,” the report stated.

China’s “reluctance to address criminal conduct by contract hackers” causes “billions of dollars in lost intellectual property, proprietary information, ransom payments, and mitigation efforts” to governments, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators.

The US Department of Justice issued charges against four Chinese nationals on Monday, alleging that they collaborated with the MSS in a cyber campaign that targeted governments and entities in more than a dozen nations.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.