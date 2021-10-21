China is accused by Australia of undermining global trade.

On Thursday, Australia launched a scathing attack on China’s trade practices, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and delaying promised economic changes.

During a normal WTO assessment in Geneva, Canberra’s representatives said that China had gained “substantially” from 20 years of WTO membership but was not upholding its obligations.

Canberra reiterated that a spate of restrictions on Australian goods were politically motivated, citing a “increasing gap between China’s language and its deeds” in an unusually frank statement released after the meeting.

China has imposed limitations on a long list of Australian exports in the last 18 months, as political relations between the two countries have deteriorated to their lowest point in a generation.

In a statement, the Australian government stated, “China has increasingly put global trade laws and standards to the test by participating in actions that are inconsistent with its WTO commitments.”

“By undercutting agreed-upon trade standards, China also jeopardizes the global trading system, which all WTO members rely on.”

For the first time, Australian officials announced that the list now includes dairy goods and infant formula, in addition to barley, coal, copper ores, cotton, hay, logs, rock lobsters, sugar, wine, beef, citrus fruit, grains, and table grapes.

China’s penalties against Australia, according to experts, are a thinly veiled reminder to countries throughout the Pacific that defying Beijing politically will cost them dearly.

Canberra has long resisted Beijing’s efforts to impose influence in the region, blocking Huawei from critical contracts, probing the origins of the Covid-19 epidemic, pledging a significant boost in military budget, and limiting Chinese “influence operations” in Australia.

China reportedly promised to speed up efforts to open its markets and pursue a “more proactive import strategy” at the closed-door Geneva summit.

However, Australia claimed that China’s “market-oriented reforms” have stalled in recent years.

This December will commemorate the 20th anniversary of China’s entry into the World Trade Organization (WTO), an event that policymakers in Washington thought would connect China to Western-designed international institutions and promote political reform.

After two decades, access to China’s market remains strictly regulated, state-owned enterprises continue to dominate many areas of the economy, and the Communist Party maintains a powerful hold on power.

At a critical party gathering next year, President Xi Jinping, who has launched multiple crackdowns on prospective enemies, is set to be given an extraordinary third five-year term as General Secretary.