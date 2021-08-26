China intensifies its attacks on the United States in response to the country’s “Cold War” mentality.

On Thursday, China blamed the United States for the bilateral relationship’s “severe challenges,” citing Washington’s “complete containment” strategy against the country in order to maintain regional dominance.

China’s Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei said at a monthly press briefing in Beijing that the country “firmly opposes” recent remarks by American officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who chastised China for its South China Sea claims during a weeklong visit to Southeast Asia in July.

“China’s claim to the great bulk of the South China Sea is unsupported by international law. While in Singapore, the Pentagon chief warned, “That statement touches on the sovereignty of states in the region.” Austin went on to say that he was committed to a “constructive, stable relationship with China,” but that the United States would continue to strengthen its links in the region.

“We are not requesting that countries in the region choose between the US and China. Indeed, several of our regional connections predate the People’s Republic of China itself,” he remarked.

During the now-regular rant against US military posture in the Indo-Pacific, China’s defense spokesperson called Austin’s words “irresponsible and inappropriate.”

“Right now, relations between China and the United States, as well as the two militaries, are confronting major difficulties at a critical juncture,” Tan concluded. The main culprit is the United States’ hegemony fixation, as well as its Cold War and zero-sum mentality.”

He continued, “[The United States] does not accept and will not allow or accommodate China as it grows stronger.” “It considers China as a strategic opponent and a security danger, executing complete containment and suppression [of China]while undermining China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

The US Navy’s freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, as well as monthly transits in the sensitive seas of the Taiwan Strait, have been repeatedly challenged by Chinese military leaders.

During Austin’s July Asia trip, which included stops in Vietnam and the Philippines, he voiced a need for more and better channels of contact with Beijing, including “stronger crisis communications with the People’s Liberation Army” to avoid misunderstandings and accidents. “Big powers must set an example of transparency and communication,” stated the defense secretary.

The establishment of "a healthy and solid partnership," according to Tan.