China has threatened to sabotage joint climate action as a result of the boycott of the US Olympics.

Just one month after the two countries agreed to collaborate on climate change, the Chinese authorities stated this week that the United States’ diplomatic boycott of Beijing 2022 could damage collaboration on global issues.

Since the White House announced that the United States will not be represented at the Winter Olympics next year, Beijing has given conflicting comments, appearing to be torn between apathy and rage.

Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that “no one would worry” if officials from the United States and other nations declined to attend. However, the next day, he claimed the United States will “pay a price” for boycotting the games, which begin in less than two months.

Despite the contradictory messages, one point stands out: Beijing sees itself as reserving the right to refuse to collaborate on global issues like climate change and nuclear nonproliferation if its demands in other areas are not met.

China slammed the Biden administration’s tying official Olympics attendance with human rights violations in Xinjiang as a “political ploy” at a routine press briefing on Tuesday. According to the US, “genocide and crimes against humanity” are being perpetrated against Uyghurs and other minorities in the region.

“The United States should cease politicizing sport and stop meddling with and undermining the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Zhao said. “If it doesn’t, it will hinder discussion and cooperation between the two nations in a number of critical areas as well as on international and regional concerns.”

Although he stated that China would take “decisive countermeasures” in reaction to the US diplomatic embargo, it is unclear what such countermeasures will include. The prospect of derailment of cooperative action with the US, on the other hand, remains as real this week as it was just one week after President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Zhao said China was “willing to cooperate” on climate change in a press conference on January 28, but added, “That said, I’d want to highlight that China-US collaboration in certain sectors […] is intimately linked with bilateral relations as a whole.”

“No one should think they can expect China to understand and support them in bilateral and global affairs when they shamelessly interfere in China’s domestic affairs and damage China’s interests,” he said. “We are hopeful that the United States will be able to create good conditions for collaboration and cooperation with. This is a condensed version of the information.