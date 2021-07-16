China has pledged $3 billion to assist developing countries in obtaining COVID vaccines.

According to the Associated Press, China announced its intention to offer $3 billion in international funding to assist developing nations in their coronavirus response efforts.

After hearing this, Asian Pacific leaders agreed to boost up efforts to share COVID-19 vaccines. Leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, including US President Joe Biden, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, convened in a virtual retreat at a time when the Delta variant has seen an increase in infections around the world.

“From the leaders, there were two points that came through loud and clear. One was that this pandemic has a long way to go and that we all have a lot of work to do, and that it needs to look beyond our home borders. The consensus and acceptance that “this will not be the last pandemic we experience and that preparedness is critical” was the second major theme, according to New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

According to China’s official Xinhua News Agency, Xi informed leaders in their private meeting that Beijing would contribute $3 billion over the next three years to help poorer countries respond to COVID-19. China claims to have sent over 500 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other poor nations.

Vaccine sharing has proven to be a contentious subject among members of a forum whose stated mission is to boost the Asia-Pacific region’s long-term economic growth and prosperity.

Due to a slew of logistical and regulatory roadblocks, the Biden administration fell short of its target of delivering 80 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world by the end of June.

Taiwan, which China considers a renegade territory and claims to be an APEC member, has accused Beijing of tying the delivery of coronavirus vaccines to political demands. The Taiwanese government claims that China intervened to prevent vaccination deliveries from fellow APEC members Japan and the United States to Taiwan.

China has accused Australia of meddling with the introduction of Chinese vaccines in Papua New Guinea, a former Australian colony. Australia and Papua New Guinea are both members of APEC.

The leaders also promised to continue forward with cost-cutting measures.