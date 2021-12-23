China has given celebrities ten days to pay back unpaid taxes.

China’s tax officials have given entertainers and social media influencers a 10-day deadline to pay back taxes, as part of a government push to crack down on tax cheating and celebrity excesses.

Beijing has initiated a broad official assault on tax evasion and perceived immoral behavior in the entertainment business, with some of the country’s biggest performers already being targeted.

According to government notices issued Wednesday, tax bureaus in several entertainment hubs across the country — including Beijing, Shanghai, and the provinces of Guangdong, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu — warned celebrities who have under-reported earnings could face severe penalties if they don’t refile by year’s end.

“The taxation department will firmly deal with it if the self-inspection and self-correction are still refused or… not thorough,” the Guangdong tax office stated in a statement.

Huang Wei, China’s “livestreaming queen,” was fined a record $200 million for tax evasion on Monday, and her social media profiles with more than 110 million followers were shut down the next day.

In August, Chinese actress Zheng Shuang was also fined $46 million for tax evasion.

Fan Bingbing’s career has been on hold since a tax cheating controversy in 2018.

Before her demise, Fan was one of China’s highest-paid actresses, having starred in the X-Men and Iron Man film franchises.

Tax evasion and entertainers’ “sky-high compensation” are “zero tolerance” for the State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television.

The tightening comes as President Xi Jinping launches his “shared prosperity” initiative, which aims to reduce economic disparity by reigning in excessive incomes in the entertainment and technology sectors, among other things.