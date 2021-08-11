China has demanded that Lithuania’s envoy to Taiwan be recalled.

China asked on Tuesday that Lithuania remove its envoy to Beijing after the EU member allowed Taiwan to open an office in its own name, which the Chinese government viewed as provocative.

Last month, the self-governing island, which China considers part of its territory, announced that it will open a representative office in Vilnius under the name “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei,” which Beijing regards as a diplomatic affront.

On Tuesday, an enraged Chinese foreign ministry announced that it had “demanded the Lithuanian government recall its ambassador to China” and that the Chinese envoy to Lithuania would be removed.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Vilnius’ decision to authorize a Taiwanese Representative Office “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “brazenly breaches” the underlying rules of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has pledged to recapture it one day, if necessary by force.

China strives to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage, rejecting any official use of the term “Taiwan” for fear of endowing the island with international legitimacy.

On Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry urged Lithuania to “quickly amend its mistaken choice” and “not go down the wrong path any further.”

Lithuania’s foreign ministry reacted by declaring that it “regrets China’s move.”

According to a ministry statement, “while maintaining the principle of one China, (Lithuania) is resolved to build mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan.”

The EU expressed its “regret” at Beijing’s decision, which marked the first time China had summoned an envoy from a member state over a Taiwanese office.

A spokeswoman for the EU said, “We do not see the creation of a representative office in or from Taiwan (as opposed to an embassy or consulate) as an infringement of the EU’s One China policy.”

The United States said that engaging with democratic Taiwan benefited the world, citing its leadership in public health and high-tech industry as examples.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, “We stand in solidarity with our NATO member Lithuania and deplore the PRC’s recent punitive moves.”

“Without outside coercion, each country should be entitled to choose the outlines of its own One China policy,” he said.

The United States is Taiwan’s primary source of armaments and diplomatic support, despite the fact that the island’s presence in Washington is named as the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office.

Lithuania was described as a “like-minded” country by the foreign ministry in Taipei. Brief News from Washington Newsday.