China has demanded that Lithuania’s envoy be recalled due to Taiwan’s recognition.

China asked that Lithuania remove its envoy to Beijing on Tuesday, after Vilnius permitted Taiwan to open an office in its own name, which the Chinese authorities viewed as provocative.

Last month, the self-ruled island, which China claims part of its territory, announced that it will open a representative office in Vilnius using the name “Taiwan” rather than “Taipei,” which Beijing regarded as a diplomatic affront.

On Tuesday, an enraged Chinese foreign ministry announced that it had “demanded the Lithuanian Government return its Ambassador to China” and that the Chinese envoy to Lithuania would be withdrawn.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that Vilnius’ decision to authorize a Taiwanese Representative Office “severely undermines China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity” and “brazenly breaches” the underlying rules of diplomatic relations between China and Lithuania.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has pledged to recapture it one day, if necessary by force.

China strives to keep Taipei isolated on the international stage, rejecting any official use of the term “Taiwan” in case it offers the island a semblance of legitimacy.

On Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry urged Lithuania to “quickly amend its mistaken choice” and “not go down the wrong path any further.”

Lithuania’s foreign ministry reacted by declaring that it “regrets China’s move.”

In a statement, the ministry stated, “While respecting the principle of one China, (Lithuania) is resolved to build mutually beneficial relations with Taiwan.”

The Vilnius office is the latest hint that certain Baltic and central European countries are seeking stronger ties with Taiwan, even if this irritates China.

Lithuania said in May that it was leaving China’s 17+1 cooperation forum with Central and Eastern European countries, citing the conference as “divisive.”

Since then, it has promised to donate 20,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to Taiwan.

In 2019, Prague canceled a sister-city relationship with Beijing and inked one with Taipei, while Czech senate leader Milos Vystrcil’s high-profile visit to Taiwan last year enraged China.

Following President Tsai Ing-victory wen’s in 2016, China cut off official relations with Taiwan and increased diplomatic pressure.

Tsai, who was re-elected in a landslide last year, rejects Beijing’s claim that Taiwan is a part of “one China,” and instead sees the island as a de facto sovereign state.

Through a combination of pressure, threats, and economic incentives, Beijing has persuaded several of Taiwan’s few diplomatic allies to switch sides in recent years.