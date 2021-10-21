China has canceled Boston Celtics games after a player referred to President Xi Jinping as a “dictator” in support of Tibet.

Following Celtics’ player Enes Kanter’s “dictator” statement against Chinese President Xi Jinping, Chinese broadcaster Tencent is no longer showing current or archival Boston Celtics games.

Kanter not only called Jinping a “dictator,” but he also sparked a rift between the NBA and Tencent by wearing sneakers with the words “Free Tibet” on them during a Celtics game on Wednesday night.

“More than 150 Tibetans have committed suicide by burning themselves alive in the hopes of raising awareness about Tibet. I support my Tibetan brothers and sisters in their fight for independence “Kanter took to Twitter to express himself.

Kanter’s remarks were deemed “wrong” by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

“The player you described was attempting to gain clout by bringing up Tibet-related concerns. His erroneous statements aren’t worth disputing “Wenbin explained.

“It’s unknown whether we’ll be back on CCTV television in China this year,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said after the game on Wednesday night.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since October 2019, when then-Houston general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in favor of government demonstrators in Hong Kong, the league’s relationship with China has been strained, resulting in what has virtually become a blackout for the league in the world’s most populous nation.

Except for two games during the 2020 NBA Finals, NBA games were eventually reintroduced to Tencent’s roster but not to CCTV’s. Last season, Morey’s first with the 76ers, Tencent did not offer the team’s games.

China’s Communist leaders are particularly sensitive to what they perceive to be foreign meddling in domestic politics. The backlash from Morey’s post was huge, and sponsors canceled their support for the NBA China Games between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets days later, following CCTV’s lead. According to the NBA, the deteriorating relationship with China and the loss of broadcast rights cost the league $400 million in income in the 2019-20 season alone.

For the time being, the repercussions of Kanter’s remarks do not appear to be as severe as the rapid reaction to Morey’s tweet, which was promptly deleted. Other NBA games from Wednesday were available on Tencent, as were three games from Thursday’s schedule.

Kanter, who hails from Turkey, has long been a vocal opponent of. This is a condensed version of the information.