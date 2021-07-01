China has around 120 new missile silos, according to satellite images.

Researchers sifting through satellite photographs of northwest China uncovered nearly 120 new missile silos, which they believe Beijing is building as part of its earnest pursuit of a nuclear triad.

119 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) silos in various stages of construction have been discovered near Yumen, China’s Gansu province, according to experts at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) in California.

The installations were discovered by fellow researcher Decker Eveleth, who was tasked with finding patterns from similar missile silos China has erected in Inner Mongolia, according to Jeffrey Lewis, director of the East Asia Nonproliferation Program at CNS.

Lewis wrote in Foreign Policy on Thursday that the images, which were provided by private satellite company Planet, revealed an array of under-construction ICBM silos scattered across 700 square miles of desert, were “jaw-dropping.”

Other discoveries revealed potential underground launch centers, cable tunnels, and a military base, while part of the silos looked to be covered by an inflatable environmental dome Lewis refers to as a “Bouncy House of Death.”

He believes the silos, which are around 2 miles apart and have a potential range of 9,300 miles, are most likely for China’s newest DF-41s. The People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force’s intercontinental ballistic missiles were unveiled at China’s National Day parade in 2019.

According to analysts, the recent discovery backs up Defense Department concerns that China plans to treble its nuclear stockpile, which is now estimated to be approximately 350 warheads, by the end of the decade.

The excavations began in February, according to Lewis, but China’s specific goals are still unknown.

“The most important point to underline is that we have no way of knowing whether every silo would be armed with a missile,” he told This website.

China could be engaging in a “shell game,” according to Lewis, referring to a strategy used by the US during the Cold War. It entails “shuttling a smaller number of missiles among a larger” to hide the true location and amount of one’s nuclear arsenal. This is a condensed version of the information.