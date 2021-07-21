China has appointed a new Afghan representative and devised a strategy to avoid a cross-border civil war.

China has named a new delegate to deal with a potentially terrible scenario in neighboring Afghanistan, where Beijing has devised a three-point plan to prevent civil conflict as the country’s instability rises following the withdrawal of US troops.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian revealed that veteran diplomat Yue Xiaoyong will succeed Liu Jian as Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs.

Yue, who has previously served as Chinese ambassador to Qatar, Jordan, and Ireland, was said to have “successfully accomplished his mission,” and Zhao stated that Yue “will establish a working relationship with colleagues from relevant parties as soon as possible and maintain close communication and coordination.”

Zhao told reporters, “The Afghan issue is now the focus of attention for the international world.”

He also provided Beijing’s viewpoint on the situation.

“China has actively participated in and promoted the Afghan peace and reconciliation process throughout, has placed a high priority on communication and coordination with all relevant parties and international cooperation in Afghanistan, and will continue to play a constructive role in the early realization of peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Zhao said.

In a period of serious turmoil, the action appeared to signal Beijing’s willingness to have a stake in Afghanistan’s stability and future. As the Taliban movement has rapidly grown its share of control of the country district by district, the Afghan government and the Taliban movement have accused each other of inciting violence.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited Tajikistan, which shares borders with both China and Afghanistan, last week to address the war, citing the potential for regional implications. In comments given to this website by the Chinese embassy in Washington, Wang listed a three-point list of Afghanistan’s “most pressing needs.”

“First and foremost, avoid escalation of the crisis in Afghanistan, particularly a full-fledged civil war,” Wang added. “Second, to achieve political reconciliation, commence intra-Afghan negotiations as soon as possible. Third, prohibit all types of terrorist forces from exploiting the circumstances in Afghanistan to expand their operations, and do not allow Afghanistan to once again become a safe haven for terrorists.”

The last point, on the issue of extremism, is especially crucial for Beijing, as the top Chinese official expressed his hope. This is a condensed version of the information.