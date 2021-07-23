China Flooding: Heaviest Rainfall in 1000 Years; Foxconn Claims No Impact on Zhengzhou Factory

Over a million people have been impacted, and at least 25 have died in what some experts believe is the greatest downpour in Henan province’s 1,000-year history.

According to NBC, Xu Zhong, deputy head of the Chinese province’s local government agency, stated at a media conference that seven persons are missing.

Between Saturday and Tuesday, Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan, received 24 inches of rain, and the latest forecasts indicate additional rain for the following three days. According to Reuters, scientists have linked China’s high rains to global warming.

Zhengzhou is a vital industrial hub not only in Henan, but across China. Over ten million individuals in the region have been impacted by flooding.

Foxconn, the maker of the iPhone, claimed its Zhengzhou factory was unaffected by the floodwaters. Foxconn operates the world’s largest iPhone production in Zhengzhou, and the company told CNBC that it had “activated an emergency response plan for flood control measures” at the factory site.

Chinese technology companies have vowed to donate to flood victims.

Due to the rain, electric-powered bus services were suspended, forcing some passengers to take the metro. Earlier previous week, 12 people died after becoming trapped in a Zhengzhou subway train. When floodwaters knocked out electricity at Zhengzhou University’s First Affiliated Hospital, workers had to manually pump airbags for patients receiving ventilation.

Additionally, four individuals were killed at Gongyi, which is located along the Yellow River’s banks.

Tuesday evening, the Chinese military detonated a dam in Luoyang city in an attempt to alleviate floodwaters that might damage some of the country’s most densely inhabited areas. According to the Associated Press, the bomb occurred around the time that heavy floods trapped people in offices, apartment buildings, and subways.

Authorities in Guojiazui reported that the area’s reservoir had been breached. Earlier this week, almost 100,000 people were evacuated.

Johnny Chan, an atmospheric science professor at City University of Hong Kong, said the country should anticipate future occurrences of “such extreme weather events.” Chan added that governments at all levels, including Beijing and local governments, should “develop strategies” to deal with future weather changes.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has acknowledged that controlling floods has become “extremely difficult.”