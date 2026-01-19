China Faces Demographic Crisis as Birthrate Plunges 17% in 2025

China’s demographic trajectory has taken a dramatic turn, as official data reveals a record-low birthrate in 2025, signaling a new era for the country’s economic and social landscape. Births fell by a staggering 17%, continuing a troubling four-year trend that threatens to reshape the global economic order.

Only 7.92 million babies were born in China last year, the lowest figure since 1949. For a country with a population of 1.4 billion, this number is alarmingly small, roughly equivalent to the combined population of Nairobi and Kiambu. The world’s second-largest economy, long regarded as the “factory of the world,” is facing a severe shortage of workers, with implications reaching far beyond its borders.

The “Lying Flat” Generation

The steep decline in births has raised questions about why China’s youth are choosing not to have children. Analysts point to a combination of economic pressures, including sky-high living costs and grueling work hours that characterize the notorious “996” culture, where employees work from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week. Many young people are rejecting the idea of parenthood, viewing it as a financial and emotional burden rather than a desirable path.

Despite government efforts to reverse the trend—offering financial incentives and even taxing contraceptives to encourage procreation—the response has been a widespread rejection from younger generations, known as the “lying flat” movement. This phenomenon sees young adults opting out of traditional societal expectations, including marriage and family-building.

While China struggles with these deep-rooted demographic challenges, the country’s aging population is also rapidly expanding. By 2035, it is projected that 400 million Chinese citizens will be over the age of 60, a looming crisis that will place unsustainable pressure on pension systems.

Global Repercussions: A Shift in Manufacturing

The consequences of China’s declining workforce are far-reaching. With fewer workers available, wages are expected to rise, increasing production costs for manufacturers. This may prompt a shift in global supply chains as companies look to relocate their operations to younger markets such as Vietnam and Kenya, both of which offer an emerging labor force.

The ripple effects of this demographic shift are already being felt. With China’s labor force shrinking, the country’s role as the global manufacturing hub may be undermined. Meanwhile, other nations are closely watching as they brace for similar challenges or opportunities.

Kenya: A Youthful Opportunity?

For Kenya, the timing of China’s demographic crisis presents a striking contrast. While Beijing grapples with a shrinking population, Nairobi faces a different set of challenges: a burgeoning youth population. With a median age of just 19, Kenya is sitting on a demographic dividend that could propel the nation into a new era of economic growth. However, the question remains whether the country can skill and employ its youth quickly enough to take advantage of this opportunity.

As China struggles to maintain its economic might amid a rapidly aging population, Kenya has an opportunity to leverage its youthful workforce—but only if policymakers can move swiftly to educate and employ the next generation. The clock is ticking for both nations, with global power dynamics potentially shifting in the coming decades.