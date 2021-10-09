China expresses “grave concerns” over a submarine collision in the South China Sea with the United States.

China has expressed “grave worry” over a US submarine that collided with an unidentified object in the South China Sea last week.

According to the state-owned daily Global Times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday that China wanted the US to give specifics, including the cruise’s objective and whether it caused a nuclear leak or harmed the maritime environment.

According to anonymous US sources spoke to the Associated Press on Thursday, an American nuclear submarine collided with the object while submerged in the South China Sea, wounding 11 personnel on board. The submarine is still “completely operational,” according to officials, and there are no life-threatening casualties, according to the US Navy.

The US Pacific Fleet released little specifics on the event in a brief statement on Twitter, other than the fact that the US Connecticut collided with an unknown object on October 2. It went on to say that the situation would be looked into.

After the incident, US defense authorities told CBS News that none of the weaponry on board were damaged.

The following is a statement on the #USSConnecticut (SSN 22):

On Oct. 2, while operating in international seas in the Indo-Pacific region, a #USNavy Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine struck an object while submerged. There are no injuries that are life threatening.

https://t.co/2ojR5arcd4 pic.twitter.com/VNSQI5XJet for more information: https://t.co/2ojR5arcd4

The United States Pacific Fleet (@USPacificFleet) is a Twitter account that follows the United States Pacific Fleet. 7th of October, 2021 As China takes a more assertive approach toward Taiwan, tensions between Beijing and Washington have been building in the region. China regards Taiwan as an extension of its territory and has threatened to reclaim control of the island, if necessary through force. The United States condemns this and supports the state’s self-government and independence from Chinese influence.

According to the AFP news agency, a detachment of approximately 20 special operations and regular personnel has been training Taiwanese troops in secret for months.

China was irritated by the reports. China said it would take all necessary steps to preserve sovereignty amid rising Taiwan tensions in a separate statement distributed by Global Times on Friday.

“Following US media claims that there were two dozen US forces deployed on the island of #Taiwan, helping, Chinese FM [foreign minister]on Friday said that the Chinese mainland will take all necessary actions to preserve sovereignty and territorial integrity.” This is a condensed version of the information.