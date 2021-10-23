China Enacts Legislation to Reduce Homework-Related Stress on Children.

As the government adjusts its ultra-competitive education system, China enacted a law on Saturday to restrict the pressure on students from homework and after-school tutoring, according to official media.

In recent months, the government has enacted a number of regulations targeted at combatting behaviors that it believes are harmful to the development of China’s youth.

In an effort to combat addiction, Beijing has already barred kids from playing online games for more than three hours per week. It has also initiated a crackdown on private teaching firms, pushing them to become non-profit organizations.

According to a law passed by the Chinese legislature, local authorities will be urged to “strengthen their monitoring in order to decrease the burden on pupils in terms of homework and extracurricular lessons.”

“Parents… must allocate time for minors to study, rest, amusement, and physical activity in an appropriate manner in order to prevent increasing their learning load and avoiding internet addiction.”

The law will take effect on January 1 of the next year.

Exams are required of children from an early age in China’s exam-oriented education system, which culminates in the dreaded “gaokao” university admission exam at the age of 18, where a single score can determine a child’s life path.

Many parents spend a fortune enrolling their children in the best schools or private classes, putting a strain on their finances as well as their children’s health.

Reducing parental pressure is also considered as a means to encourage Chinese people to have more children as the population of the country matures.