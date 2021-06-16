China dismisses fears that launching a rocket into space could endanger reentry.

On Wednesday, China’s three-member space crew, the first to be transported to China’s space station, told reporters that they are eager to make their home for the next three months habitable, preparing for a series of spacewalks and tests and experiments.

Despite the fact that the launch of a previous spacecraft, Tianhe, was deemed a success, China was chastised on a global scale for allowing the uncontrolled descent to Earth of a portion of the rocket that took it into space, according to the Associated Press. Discarded rocket stages reenter the atmosphere shortly after liftoff, usually over ocean, but do not reach orbit.

Assistant Director Ji Qiming of the China Manned Space Agency said the rocket taking out Thursday is a different model, dismissing worries that it or the types used for cargo flights would pose a threat upon return. China’s trajectories indicate that they should burn before reentering the atmosphere, according to Ji.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The three astronauts spoke with media from inside a germ-free, glassed-in room on Wednesday, just hours before their launch on Thursday morning.

“First and foremost, we must set up our home in the core module, and then we must begin a series of diagnostic checks on critical technology and experiments,” said mission commander Nie Haisheng, 56, who is making his third journey to space.

“The task is difficult, and there are numerous obstacles. My coworkers and I will work closely together, be cautious, and overcome any obstacles,” Nie added.

Unsurprisingly, everyone expressed entire trust in the mission, which has special political significance for the ruling Communist Party as it approaches its centennial next month.

The astronauts will conduct science experiments, do maintenance, and prepare the Tianhe, or Heavenly Harmony, core module to accept two more modules to be flown up next year, according to Liu Boming, 54, whose previous voyage in 2008 included China’s first spacewalk.

Tang Hongbo, 45, who was picked as part of the second class of astronauts in 2010, said he had been training nonstop for years. “There’s a lot of pressure,” Tang admitted. “But where there is pressure there. This is a brief summary.