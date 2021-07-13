China dismisses accusations of genocide and dismisses the UN Human Rights Report as “waste paper.”

A Chinese official dismissed allegations of human rights violations, including the continuation of genocidal practices targeting Uyghurs in northwest China, calling a recent US State Department report “trash paper.”

The Biden administration listed key regions of concern in Africa and Asia in a progress report sent to Congress on Monday, highlighting what the US government has deemed “crimes against humanity” in Xinjiang, where rights groups say mainly Muslim-minority groups such as Uyghurs are subjected to mass detention and forced labor.

The State Department has confirmed the Trump administration’s conclusion that the Chinese government is continuing to conduct “genocide” in the autonomous territory, citing “imprisonment, torture, forced sterilization, and persecution” as examples of human rights violations.

Beijing, which has disputed all allegations, claims to be waging a large-scale counterterrorism effort in Xinjiang, where the once-majority Muslim population is being “de-radicalized.”

International organizations, such as the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, continue to seek access to the region for an independent evaluation, but none has materialized thus far.

During a regular news briefing in Beijing on Tuesday, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, mocked the State Department’s new report.

Zhao told reporters, “I want to tell you a joke.” “The United States declares in its report that the present government would defend and protect human rights worldwide. This is ridiculous and ludicrous.”

“The United States government’s past and present history is littered with infamous human rights misdeeds,” he stated, citing the 1921 Tulsa race massacre and the more than 600,000 American lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic as examples.

“Some people in the United States have become ill, yet they still want to measure the pulse of others and give medication to them,” Zhao remarked, adding, “A report created under this sort of nonsensical logic is a piece of waste paper.”

Zhao claimed the report’s contents aimed to “smear” China with accusations of genocide and crimes against humanity, calling them “the worst lies of the century.”

The diplomat, who has been one of the most outspoken as tensions in the US-China relationship continue to rise, claimed the US’s “image” and “credibility” had “collapsed in the eyes of the Chinese.” This is a condensed version of the information.