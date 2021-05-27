China denounces Joe Biden’s Wuhan Lab investigation as a “smear campaign.”

After President Joe Biden instructed the intelligence community to submit a new assessment in 90 days, the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. has blasted new US efforts to trace the origins of COVID-19.

The president stated in a White House statement on Wednesday that intelligence agencies have “coalesced around two likely scenarios” around the advent of the new coronavirus. However, due to a lack of information, experts have been unable to determine whether the virus is natural or man-made.

The Chinese Embassy’s website did not specifically mention Biden, but stated there was “political hysteria” around renewed requests for origin tracing. The “lab leak” notion was branded as a “smear campaign” in the statement.

Since the outbreak began last year, “political forces have been preoccupied on political manipulation and blame game,” according to the embassy. It went on to say that politicizing origin tracing would “seriously hampered international collaboration on the pandemic.”

China supports “a rigorous analysis of all early cases of COVID-19 detected worldwide, as well as a thorough probe into several hidden bases and biological laboratories around the world,” implying US-run labs.

The possibility that the coronavirus, which has killed approximately 600,000 Americans, was caused by an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China has been repeatedly refuted by China.

On Tuesday, Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, labeled it a “conspiracy theory” and said claims to the contrary were “political manipulation” intended to divert attention away from the US’ failure to contain the outbreak.

President Biden’s latest order comes amid mounting suspicions about the World Health Organization’s legitimacy and calls from lawmakers for an independent investigation. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top public health scientist, reportedly stated that he was “not confident” that COVID-19 originated naturally.

In March, Biden ordered an intelligence report on the working theories behind the coronavirus, “including whether it developed via human interaction with an infected animal or from a laboratory accident,” according to Biden’s statement.

The intelligence community has “coalesced around two likely scenarios,” he added, but “has not made a conclusive determination on this topic.” The agencies “do not believe there is sufficient information to deem one to be more plausible than the other.”

The president’s comments echoed what he said in an April update. This is a condensed version of the information.