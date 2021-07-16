China denies the World Health Organization’s claim that it obstructed the Covid investigation.

China denied on Friday that it neglected to release raw data needed for a probe into the origins of Covid-19, maintaining that specialists were granted appropriate access when they visited the country earlier this year.

After sending a team of independent, international specialists to Wuhan, China, in January – more than a year after Covid-19 first showed there – the WHO is facing increasing demand for a new, in-depth inquiry into the pandemic’s origins.

One of the key obstacles during the first part of the probe, according to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was that “the raw data was not given,” and he encouraged China to “be transparent, open, and cooperate” in the second phase.

However, Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, argued that the country had permitted experts to access “original data that required special attention,” despite the fact that “certain information affects personal privacy and cannot be copied or transported out of the country.”

Tedros said that “a premature push” was made to rule out the possibility that the virus had leaked from a virology facility in the central Chinese city. Zhao denied Tedros’ assertions.

He warned that “this subject should not be politicized,” saying that the expert team that had visited China “agreed that the hypothesis that a lab leak led to the outbreak is exceedingly unlikely.”

Initially dismissed as a right-wing conspiracy theory – and categorically denied by Beijing – the hypothesis that Covid-19 came from a lab leak is gaining traction, especially in the United States.

Any allegation that the lab leak was feasible has been dismissed by China as politically driven and unscientific.

However, Tedros stated on Thursday that additional research is needed before the notion can be ruled out completely.