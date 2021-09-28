China Demonstrates New Air Power With Drones And Jets.

With an eye on disputed regions from Taiwan to the South China Sea and rivalry with the United States, China demonstrated its increasingly sophisticated air power on Tuesday, including surveillance drones and jets capable of jamming hostile electronic equipment.

The country’s largest airshow is taking place in Zhuhai, on the country’s southern coast, as Beijing works to achieve a 2035 goal for retooling its military for modern warfare.

China still lags behind the US in terms of military technology and spending, but experts say the gap is closing.

One of America’s biggest concerns, according to a US intelligence report released this year, is China’s expanding influence.

The CH-6, a prototype of a new surveillance drone capable of carrying out assaults, was among the domestic technology shown in Zhuhai on Tuesday.

According to open source intelligence agency Janes, the drone has a wingspan of 20.5 meters (67 feet) and a length of 15.8 meters. It can carry missiles and is geared for surveillance and strike operations.

The WZ-7 high-altitude drone for border reconnaissance and marine patrol, as well as the J-16D fighter jet that can jam electronic equipment, are among the other debutants.

According to official media, both have already joined the air force.

Military pundit Song Zhongping told AFP that they will play a big role in both the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

China claims practically all of the South China Sea, which is disputed by several other countries, and claims Taiwan as an inalienable part of its territory.

According to Janes analyst Kelvin Wong, China is also “clearly positioning itself to be an alternate supplier” of powerful drones with relative price.

Outside of a restricted set of allies, the US and European countries have been reticent to give such technology, he continued.

Chinese drones have already seen battle in the Middle East, with sales to other parts of the world.

According to James Char, a Chinese military analyst at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University, the J-16D indicates “overall progress” in the People’s Liberation Army’s fighting capability.

“This is an important development,” he added, “because it provides the Chinese military an advantage in conducting aerial electronic warfare against targets with considerable air defense capabilities.”

Under President Donald Trump, the United States authorized roughly $18 billion in military sales to Taiwan, including advanced missile platforms, which Beijing has criticized.

The J-16D is similar to the US Navy’s in that it features wingtip pods to destroy enemy electronic equipment. Brief News from Washington Newsday.