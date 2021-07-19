China demands that the US lift its embargo on Cuba and stop interfering in the country’s affairs.

China has urged the US to eliminate its decades-old economic restrictions on Cuba as soon as possible, and has blasted outside attempts to meddle in the communist-led island’s politics, which have been rattled by recent protests.

“It is China’s continuous stance that every country’s right to select its own social system and development path should be respected,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, told reporters Monday.

“China firmly supports Cuba’s exploration of a development path consistent with its national realities, opposes external interference in Cuba’s internal affairs, supports Cuba in combating COVID-19, improving people’s livelihoods, and maintaining stability, and remains committed to deepening China-Cuba friendship,” he said.

The remarks came as US Vice President Joe Biden expressed his support for the island’s uncommon demonstrations. He charged the Cuban government with failing to respond appropriately to COVID-19 and neglecting to supply basic necessities as the pandemic’s impacts spread across the country.

In response to the uprising, Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel has admitted some shortcomings and implemented some adjustments. However, he continues to blame the United States’ embargo and sanctions for the majority of Cuba’s economic woes.

“China stands for sustaining the international order based on international law, protecting international fairness and justice, and opposing unilateral coercive measures in military, political, economic, and other means,” Zhao stated on Monday.

Zhao claimed that the “US embargo has caused over $144.1 billion in accumulative losses to Cuba over the past 60 years or so,” citing economic figures from Cuba that roughly matched those provided to This website last month by Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta.

Zhao also cited the United Nations General Assembly’s 184-2 resolution last month criticizing the US actions, the 29th such vote, as one that “reflects the common voice of the international community.”

“We urge the United States to withdraw its embargo against Cuba promptly and completely, and we hope it will strengthen relations with Cuba in accordance with the United Nations Charter’s aims and values, as well as basic international norms,” Zhao added. “This is in the best interests of the peoples of both countries, as well as the peace and stability of the Americas as a whole.”

