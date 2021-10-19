China declares the world’s most powerful rocket engine a success.

A successful test of the world’s most powerful rocket engine was conducted by Chinese scientists on Tuesday, marking a huge step forward for the country’s launch vehicle technologies, according to state media.

According to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, the monolithic solid rocket engine, created by a branch of the Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), a state-owned contractor for the Chinese space program, measures 3.5 meters (11.5 feet) in diameter and has a thrust of 500 tons.

According to the source, CASC’s Academy of Aerospace Solid Propulsion Technology designed the rocket independently, with a “high-performance” fiber composite casing and a “supersized” nozzle. It can carry 150 tons of propellant and is expected to play a key part in China’s future manned trips to the moon and Mars.

“This success marks a major rise in China’s solid-carrying capability and is of enormous relevance to the future development of large and heavy-lift launch vehicle technologies,” CCTV stated, praising the rocket’s “world-leading” technologies.

On Tuesday, a monolithic solid rocket motor with the world’s largest thrust, created independently by #China, was successfully tested. pic.twitter.com/zovr4SOgJl October 19, 2021 CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) Although the country’s rocket engine technology has advanced at a “gratifying speed” in recent years, the research claims that its heavy- and super-heavy-lift launch vehicles still lag behind current world leaders. The current test, according to the broadcaster, marks the end of a three-step procedure that began in 2009 and saw Chinese rocket engines develop from 120 tons to 200 tons to 500 tons of thrust.

The CASC academy’s original designs are “not only safe and dependable, but also high-quality, low-cost, easy to use, and lasting,” according to the state media outlet.

Tuesday’s test is another another proof that China’s space goals, which are endorsed by the highest levels of government, are taking shape. According to the South China Morning Post in Hong Kong, the 500-ton engine would power the next-generation Long March 9 rocket, which is under development and expected to launch by the end of the decade.

After 2030, Long March 9 might launch China’s first crewed missions to the moon, followed by human missions to Mars. China and Russia are both interested. This is a condensed version of the information.