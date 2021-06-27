China criticizes the ‘slow’ response to the Miami condo collapse and the lack of accountability.

On Sunday, a Chinese state-run tabloid questioned the United States’ ability to hold its authorities accountable and criticized the country’s “slow” response to the collapse of a condominium near Miami, Florida.

On Sunday, the dead toll from the condo building collapse climbed to nine people, with another ten people injured and more than 150 people still missing. On Thursday, the Champlain Towers South in Surfside collapsed, and three days later, responders are still digging through debris in search of the residents who have gone missing.

The Chinese Community Party’s Global Times editor, Hu Xijin, described the United States’ emergency rescue skills as “worse than people assume” and warned that no officials would be held guilty once the dust settled.

“Those concerned about the situation have become frightened as a result of the sluggish rescue work,” he wrote. “Rescuers appear to have made valiant efforts, but the massive pile of wreckage appears to be holding together for the time being.”

“There have been five confirmed deaths and more than 150 people reported missing. Hu remarked, “The US rescue capability in emergency scenarios is considerably poorer than people realize.” “There is no one-of-a-kind strategy or method that can be employed immediately to break the impasse. Many rescuers are powerless to assist. This is unfortunate. The delay in rescue essentially implies that people buried beneath the rubble are losing hope of survival.”

The exact cause of the collapse is yet unknown as rescuers and officials concentrate on their search. The building’s 2018 engineering study, prepared by Morabito Consultants, revealed “severe structural damage to the concrete structural slab” that supported the ground-floor pool deck on Sunday.

It is unclear whether any of the damage reported by the firm caused or contributed to the deadly collapse.

Hu acknowledged that “it is reasonable not to pursue accountability now,” but added that “judged from previous situation [sic], accountability is also unlikely to be investigated in the future.”

“So far, there is no sign that any side is to be held accountable for this accident,” he wrote. “It is more possible that the incident will be left unsettled in the end.”

The editor also noted that U.S. officials weren't held to account for the country's.