China conducts a’real combat’ nuclear, chemical, and biological drill in Tibet.

In Tibet, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) performed a “actual combat drill” incorporating anti-nuclear, chemical, and biological warfare amid rising border tensions between China and India.

The 24-hour exercise, which took place on “a snowy plateau,” included commandos and armored attack squads, according to the Hindustan Times of Delhi.

The Tibet military region, which is part of the Western Theatre Command, arranged the training, which took place in late November (WTC). The WTC is China’s biggest command, stationed along the 3,440-kilometer disputed and ill-defined China-India boundary.

The news of the practice was initially reported on Tuesday by the PLA’s official news outlet, despite China rarely mentioning drills involving “non-conventional weaponry.” While the PLA report described the drill’s nature, it did not specify where it took place.

In late November, a joint military brigade under the Tibet military area command conducted a real-combat training on a snowy plateau, according to the story.

According to the PLA, the rehearsal included rocket launches and the deployment of armored assault groups. According to the story, army engineers were also dispatched to place explosives on the specified “obstacle.”

Li Qunfeng, the commander of the third battalion, led the troops through the poisoned zone while wearing gas masks before reporting the situation to command. The area was then ordered to be decontaminated by a chemical defense team.

“The drill focused on the ‘enemy’ situation, focusing on crucial and challenging themes including day and night maneuvering and multi-arms cooperation, and tempered the troops’ firepower attack capability in complex surroundings,” according to the report.

Photos of soldiers wearing gas masks were also included in the PLA post.

The US Department of Defense recently accused China of secretly conducting research on dual-use chemical and biological technology.

“The People’s Republic of China has engaged in biological activities with dual-use potential, raising concerns about its compliance with the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC),” according to the report.

According to the US report, investigations at PRC [People’s Republic of China] military medical facilities focused on identifying, testing, and characterizing a variety of strong poisons with dual-use applications.

China and India’s border tensions have been worse in the recent year, with both countries stockpiling troops along the line of control, as well as a large store of advanced equipment. Skirmishes between the two countries occurred several times throughout the year, including one in June that resulted in casualties on both sides.

