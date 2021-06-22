China claims the US is blackmailing them into cooperating with the COVID Origins Investigation.

The Chinese government has condemned US attempts to “blackmail” it into complying with more COVID-19 origin-tracing measures, after a top White House advisor told Beijing that it was risking “international isolation.”

President Joe Biden’s national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told Fox News on Sunday that the US and key partners were purposely putting pressure on China ahead of the WHO’s next phase of probes.

“The United States’ relevant words are sheer blackmail and a threat. China deplores, condemns, and will never tolerate them,” Zhao Lijian, a spokesperson for Beijing’s Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday.

Zhao claimed that China has already made “positive contributions” to global efforts to discover the coronavirus’s source by hosting WHO specialists twice.

He was referring to two WHO trips, one in July and the other in January. The first field investigation ended without meaningful access to key areas, including the suspected epicenter Wuhan, while the second field investigation—conducted more than a year after the outbreak began—resulted in a WHO-China joint report concluding that the controversial “lab leak” theory was “extremely unlikely.”

Zhao said there were “no grounds” to accuse China of “saying no” to origin-tracing investigations during a routine press briefing in Beijing. Sullivan’s remarks were described as “inflammatory and sensational” by the Chinese official.

Since prominent members of the Trump administration, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, accused Chinese officials of covering up a laboratory mishap, China has vehemently denied any relationship between SARS-CoV-2 and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. China, on the other hand, has recently gone on the attack, leveling the same accusations against the United States.

Zhao accused the US of politicizing efforts to track down the coronavirus’s origins in order to divert attention away from its own terrible response to the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 600,000 people in the United States. He also recommended that WHO specialists investigate US biosafety activities at Fort Detrick.

President Biden’s recent efforts in Europe, where important partners allied with the US to take an unprecedented firm stance on China’s policies in numerous venues, were praised by Sullivan during his appearance on Fox.

At the G7, leaders urged Beijing to cooperate with the WHO’s planned attempts to track down the source of COVID-19.

